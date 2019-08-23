Marvel Logo
Marvel Logo

Marvel changes history in second issue of 'Marvel Universe'

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:15 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): The comic book 'Marvel Universe', which is known to publish books in a span of 50 years, has decreased its timescale to 10 to 12 years.
This year in order to keep its characters young, Marvel has decided to create a fictional war in the second issue of 'History of the Marvel Universe.'
This decision was jointly made by Mark Waid and Javier Rodriguez to create one equal timeline out of the thousands of stories published by Marvel across its 80-year existence and addressed the fact that how Marvel has unintentionally aged its characters.
"I've been contending for years that, just as the origin of the FF 'floats' a perpetual 12 to 13 years behind current day rather than forcing the characters to age in real-time as if they really went up in their rocket ship in 1961, we should also create a 'floating conflict' to serve a similar purpose for characters whose origins are tied to specific wars," Waid told Marvel.com about the new conceit, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Adding, he said, "The Punisher's origin, for instance, was originally tied to Vietnam, but the longer it's anchored specifically there, the stranger it gets that Frank Castle isn't 70 years old."
"Likewise, over the years, we've moved Iron Man's origin from Vietnam to the Persian Gulf War and so forth to keep Tony Stark from being over 80, and it's time we found it a permanent home. Now and forevermore, those characters, along with veterans like Rhodey, Reed Richards, and Ben Grimm will be said to have fought in the Siancong War, a single conflict that will hang perpetually about 15 years behind current continuity -- and about which you'll read more someday soon."
As the studio continues to push the timeline of its new comic book stories forward, it may need to employ more narrative tricks in order to portray the fictional war. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:12 IST

This is how Ranveer Singh made a fan's dream come true

London (UK), Aug 23 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh recently did something exceptionally endearing and made a fan's dream come true.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:00 IST

Taylor Swift dedicates latest song 'Soon You'll Get Better' to...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Taylor Swift in a new track 'Soon You'll Get Better' pays tribute to her mother Andrea who is battling cancer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:39 IST

Meghan Markle feels there's "very high" standard set by Kate Middleton

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Meghan Markle feels that there is a "very high" standard set by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:13 IST

Ben Affleck celebrates one year of sobriety

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck is in a "great place" after completing 365 days of sobriety.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:55 IST

Scooter Braun congratulates Taylor Swift for "brilliant" album 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Music manager Scooter Braun praised singer Taylor Swift, weeks after their feud over Braun's purchase of her former label.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:41 IST

New legal battle for Harvey Weinstein over Annabella Sciorra's...

Washington D.C[USA], Aug 23 (ANI):  Tainted film producer Harvey Weinstein will appear before court on a new indictment involving former 'The Sopranos' actor Annabella Sciorra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:35 IST

Nomzamo Mbatha, Garcelle Beauvais join cast of 'Coming 2 America'

Washington D.C[USA], Aug 23 (ANI):  After Tracy Morgan, South African actor Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais have joined the cast of Paramount's popular 1988 comedy-drama sequel 'Coming 2 America.' Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:34 IST

Sarah Michelle Gellar to play blogger in new series

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is soon going to treat her fans with an upcoming show, which is an adaptation of the book 'Other People's Houses.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Orlando Bloom says he doesn't want to be "divorced again"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom is ready to spend the rest of his life with his lady love and singer Katy Perry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:54 IST

Larry King's family 'ecstatic' after he filed for divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American television star Larry King's divorce from his seventh wife Shawn Southwick is something his friends and family are terming as "ecstatic".

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:13 IST

Jordyn Woods finding her "self-worth" after Tristan Thompson...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods is continuing to focus on herself following a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, which led to a feud between her and the Kardashian family.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:03 IST

Sonam Kapoor reveals she's Iodine deficient

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): In an Instagram story, actor Sonam Kapoor revealed on Friday that she is iodine deficiency.

Read More
iocl