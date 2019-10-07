Karen Gillan
Marvel movies are cinema: 'Nebula' Karen Gillan hits back at Martin Scorsese

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Martin Scorsese's recent remarks on 'Marvel' films are now all over the internet following which several Marvel actors have hit back at the filmmaker for comparing their movies to "theme parks". Now, joining the bandwagon is actor Karen Gillan who essayed the role of Nebula in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series.
"I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
"Cinema is story-telling with visuals," Gillan added.
Resonating director James Gunn's view who tweeted that he was "saddened" by Scorses's comments, the 31-year old added, "There's so much heart and soul, and it's James' soul in there."
"He injects so much of his own personality, his sense of humor ... that's a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it's very cinematic. He's an artist," she said of the director.
Gillan's comments were in the wake of Scorsese's recent interview with Empire magazine where he opined that Marvel films are "not cinema" and that they are like "theme parks."
"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema," 'The Irishman' filmmaker had said.
"Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added. (ANI)

