Marvel president Kevin Feige sends supportive message to 'Batgirl' directors after film shelves

Washington [US], August 5 (ANI): Makers of 'Batgirl', Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, on Friday, shared a long message of support they received from the president of Marvel studios, Kevin Feige after Warner Bros. Axed their film.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bad boys for life' directors shared a picture on their story, which they captioned, "thanks Kevin brother" followed by joined-hand emoticons.





The picture is of an e-mail the duo received from Kevin, which reads, "My friends, I had to reach and let you know we are all thinking about you both. Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl. Very proud of you guys and all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms Marvel of course! Can't wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon."

The duo Adil and Bilal previously directed two episodes of Marvel's series 'Ms Marvel' which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Warner bros recently shelved their film 'Batgirl' despite the movie being fully shot and in post-production.

According to Variety, Warner Bros.'s decision to not release the movie was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers. Instead, the new regime at Warner Bros. Discovery wants its DC superhero features to be at a blockbuster scale, which "Batgirl" was not because it was originally conceived specifically for streaming on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, the film will not be released in theatres or on HBO Max. (ANI)

