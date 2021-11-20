Marvel President teases new 'top secret' project with Scarlett Johansson

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently teased a project">new project with actor Scarlett Johansson.

As per People magazine, the Marvel Studios head attended the American Cinematheque honour for Johansson at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday night where he made a speech, calling Johansson "an enormously talented storyteller."

"We already are working with Scarlett on another not, non-Black Widow-related top secret that Marvel Studios is producing," he revealed speaking about the project">new project.

Calling Johansson "a very, very smart producer," Feige continued, "Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre from those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2, to the around the world press tour for Avengers Endgame, to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow."

"Working with you, Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career. Thank you for everything. Congratulations. You're of course a real-life superhero," Feige added.



Currently, no other details about the new project are available. (ANI)














