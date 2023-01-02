Marvel star Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plow accident

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Saturday.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," a representative for the Hawkeye star told The Hollywood Reporter.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." a representative confirmed Variety.



As quoted in a report by Variety, although the exact location of the accident cannot be identified, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Renner has had a residence in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years. The newspaper reported that a storm Near New Year's Eve brought significant snowfall to that region of northern Nevada. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon's counties losing power as of this morning, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

As per a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

Renner received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker', and the following year, for The Town, he received a Supporting Actor nomination.

The second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama. (ANI)

