Marvel Studios 'What If?' trailer unveiled, series to release in August

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Marvel Studios first-ever animated series 'What If' trailer was unveiled on Thursday. The makers also revealed that the series will be released on August 11, with new episodes dropping on Disney Plus every Wednesday.

According to Variety, each chapter of the 10-episode season of the animated series will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been radically changed. It will also set new possibilities for what the fans could expect from the Marvels.

Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher, an extraterrestrial being who observes the multiverse but vows to not interfere with events.



A wide array of Marvel veteran stars has returned to voice their characters in the series. This ensemble cast will include the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, who takes on the mantle of the Guardians of the Galaxy's leader Star-Lord in one episode.

Variety reported that the voice cast includes Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger.

Other casts include Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Sebastian Stan as James 'Bucky' Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine, and Taika Waititi as Korg.

Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, The Collector, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and Howard the Duck are also in the series, but with different voice actors than what they have acted in their MCU films. (ANI)

