Marvel wants to work with Keanu Reeves, approaches him for 'every movie'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Actor Keanu Reeves is not just the internet's latest obsession, but even for Marvel Studios, which has been eyeing him for a collaboration for a while now and has approached him for "almost every film".

The 'John Wick' actor, on a roll with his diverse film choices, has been having a busy year.

The 54-year-old actor has delivered a power-packed performance in the recently released 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum', popped up for a self-satirising cameo in 'Always Be My Maybe' and voiced an enthusiastic character in 'Toy Story 4'.

The entire internet is in love with him, a fact he modestly brushes off, and if this was not enough, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also expressing his admiration for the star.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, cited by Entertainment Weekly, Feige was asked whether he has ever considered casting Reeves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and the producer revealed that the studio tries to "talk to him for almost every film we make."

"I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it," Feige said.

This isn't the first time that Reeves has been linked to the MCU. Earlier this month, rumours surfaced that the actor was in talks to appear in Marvel's upcoming film 'The Eternals' opposite Angelina Jolie, reported People.

Marvel has been tight-lipped about its post 'Avengers: Endgame' film plans, but sequels for 'Doctor Strange' and 'Black Panther' are in the works, and Scarlett Johansson is currently filming a standalone Black Widow flick. There is also 'The Eternals' movie in the pipeline, with Angelina Jolie in the talks to star.

Meanwhile, Reeves has plenty of films in his kitty. He is currently shooting for 'Bill and Ted Face the Music'. He will also be seen in 'Rally Car' and mini TV series 'Rain'. He is also in talks to star in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and 'Past Midnight'.

The last Marvel was 'Avengers: Endgame', which shattered several records and became one of the highest-grossing films in Hollywood. (ANI)

