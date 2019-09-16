Kevin Feige
Kevin Feige

Marvel's Kevin Feige receives inaugural Stan Lee award at 45th Saturn Awards

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): American film producer Kevin Feige was honoured at the 45th annual Saturn Awards at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.
The 46-year-old Feige said in a video message on Friday night that he was humbled to receive the award after accepting the inaugural Stan Lee Builder award, named after the late Marvel Comics mastermind. He paid homage to Lee for starting the Marvel legacy and called him a "genius."
"He was enthused with humanity and kindness," said Feige, who gave a miss to the event but spoke via a small screen. "He put that into every creation he had, which is why they all still resonate today. It will resonate for centuries to come."
Feige was the torchbearer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a film world with multiple storylines and characters that so far has spanned 23 films over 11 years. The latest phase of the franchise triumphantly concluded with the record-breaking 'Avengers: Endgame' which took home multiple awards this year, reported Fox News.
The awards show was simultaneously broadcasted on several platforms including its official YouTube channel, Twitch, Cinedigm's CONtv and Pluto TV Sci-Fi Channel.
Aisha Tyler was the host for the event. The awards created in 1973 is to recognize horror, sci-fi and fantasy films that typically don't get recognized at major award shows.
'Iron Man' and 'Lion King' director Jon Favreau and Marvel's head of television Jeph Loeb also received honorary awards. Favreau was handed the Saturn Visionary award for his work in modern cinema, while Loeb was given the Dan Curtis Legacy award, which highlights the accomplishments in genre television.
'Halloween' star Jamie Lee Curtis received a standing ovation after winning best actress in a 2018 film. The actress isn't a huge fan of horror films but said she was grateful that her role in the first "Halloween," in 1978, help kick-start her career.
"I never, ever, ever thought I would be an actress," Curtis said.
Robert Downey Jr. won the best actor for his work in 'Avengers: Endgame.' (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

'Dream Girl' opening weekend: Ayushmann starrer rakes in Rs 44.57 crores

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Dream Girl' which received a fantastic response from the audience on the first day of its release has registered strong growth at the box office in its opening weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:57 IST

Creative Arts Emmys 2019: List of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off with a two-night event starting with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 08:15 IST

Beyonce announces 'Making the Gift' TV special on ABC

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 16 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Beyonce will now be taking over your TV screens after she announced her documentary special with ABC network called 'Making The Gift.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:11 IST

NYC yoga studio bans Russell Simmons following #MeToo accusations

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Hip-hop artist Russell Simmons might be making efforts to make a comeback post the rape accusations but a Manhattan yoga studio believes he is ruining their zen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:11 IST

Miley Cyrus romances with Kaitlynn Carter at date night

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter romance seems to be heating up as they were spotted continuing their PDA during a date night in the New York City.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:32 IST

Laura Dern rubbishes dating rumours with Bradley Cooper

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Dismissing any claims of dating Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern opened up about their platonic relationship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:09 IST

Deepika Padukone launches lecture series on mental health

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Deepika Padukone, who suffered anxiety and depression in the past, launched her first lecture series on mental health here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:45 IST

Norman Lear becomes oldest Emmys winner at 97

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Television writer and producer Norman Lear made history by becoming the oldest Emmy winner at the age of 97.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:44 IST

Google Doodle pays tribute to late BB King on 94th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): As fans remember iconic singer late BB King on his 94th birth anniversary, today's' Google Doodle also paid tribute to the legendary artist.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:55 IST

Demi Lovato raises hotness quotient by showing off her summer body

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Pop singer Demi Lovato's latest social media post is raising the temperature on social media with Lovato showcasing her perfect summer look in a bikini.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:39 IST

Britney Spears pens a sweet birthday message for sons

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Britney Spears is the proud mother of her two boys Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline and is always vocal to express her love for her kids.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:11 IST

Miller's advice for Huffman: 'First day' will be 'most stressful'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, who served eight months for bankruptcy fraud and released in May 2018, has a piece of advice for actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More
iocl