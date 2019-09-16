Marvel's Kevin Feige receives inaugural Stan Lee award at 45th Saturn Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): American film producer Kevin Feige was honoured at the 45th annual Saturn Awards at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old Feige said in a video message on Friday night that he was humbled to receive the award after accepting the inaugural Stan Lee Builder award, named after the late Marvel Comics mastermind. He paid homage to Lee for starting the Marvel legacy and called him a "genius."

"He was enthused with humanity and kindness," said Feige, who gave a miss to the event but spoke via a small screen. "He put that into every creation he had, which is why they all still resonate today. It will resonate for centuries to come."

Feige was the torchbearer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a film world with multiple storylines and characters that so far has spanned 23 films over 11 years. The latest phase of the franchise triumphantly concluded with the record-breaking 'Avengers: Endgame' which took home multiple awards this year, reported Fox News.

The awards show was simultaneously broadcasted on several platforms including its official YouTube channel, Twitch, Cinedigm's CONtv and Pluto TV Sci-Fi Channel.

Aisha Tyler was the host for the event. The awards created in 1973 is to recognize horror, sci-fi and fantasy films that typically don't get recognized at major award shows.

'Iron Man' and 'Lion King' director Jon Favreau and Marvel's head of television Jeph Loeb also received honorary awards. Favreau was handed the Saturn Visionary award for his work in modern cinema, while Loeb was given the Dan Curtis Legacy award, which highlights the accomplishments in genre television.

'Halloween' star Jamie Lee Curtis received a standing ovation after winning best actress in a 2018 film. The actress isn't a huge fan of horror films but said she was grateful that her role in the first "Halloween," in 1978, help kick-start her career.

"I never, ever, ever thought I would be an actress," Curtis said.

Robert Downey Jr. won the best actor for his work in 'Avengers: Endgame.' (ANI)

