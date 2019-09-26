Kevin Feige
Marvel's Kevin Feige working on 'Star Wars' film for Disney

Sep 26, 2019 14:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing a new 'Star Wars' movie for Disney.
Feige will work along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on an upcoming 'Star Wars' film as she ushers in a new wave of projects on 'Star Wars' content, following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The last film in the insanely popular movie series, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', is slated to hit the big screens on December 20.
"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of 'Star Wars' but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including 'Children of Blood' and 'Bone' with Emma Watts and Fox," said Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn.
"With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in 'Star Wars' storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a 'Star Wars' film together," Horn added.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', known as Episode IX, is meant to be the final installment of the series and was first launched by George Lucas in 1977.
Disney united Marvel and Lucasfilm after acquiring the 'Star Wars' company for USD 4.05 billion in 2012, during which Disney announced plans for a new 'Star Wars' movie, 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
As part of the deal, Disney also took over a part of Lucasfilm's consumer products, a profitable portion of the franchise.
At that time, Disney chairman and chief executive Bob Iger said that the franchise is "incredibly well suited for new business models and digital platforms." Iger also called 'Star Wars' a "sustainable source of high-quality content with global appeal."
Disney first acquired Marvel in 2009, and Feige has been president of the studio since 2007.
Under Feige's leadership, Marvel has had an extraordinary run with a number of hits under its belts, including four of the top 10 movies ever released.
This summer, 'Avengers: Endgame' grossed USD 2.9 billion and surpassed 'Avatar' to become the highest grosser of all time.
Currently, Feige has a jam-packed slate of Marvel movies and TV in the works, and he is expected to take a big role in developing the Marvel heroes, like the X-Men. (ANI)

iocl