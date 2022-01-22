Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins cast of Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus series

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead has signed for a role in the upcoming Ahsoka Tano live-action series set at Disney Plus.

According to Variety, Rosario Dawson is set to star in the title role in 'Ahsoka', whom she first played in season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'.

It was previously reported that Natasha Liu Bordizzo would star as Sabine Wren and that Ivanna Sakhno would play what is believed to be a new 'Star Wars' character in the series. Details on Winstead's character are currently being kept under wraps.

Winstead's recent feature credits include projects such as 'Birds of Prey', 'Gemini Man', and '10 Cloverfield Lane'.



She has also starred in numerous TV shows in recent years, including season 3 of 'Fargo' at FX opposite 'Star Wars' alum Ewan McGregor, who will reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own Disney Plus series. Winstead has also starred in shows like 'Mercy Street', and 'BrainDead'.

The Ahsoka Tano series was first announced in December 2020. The new series is currently scheduled to begin production in early 2022.

It was previously reported that Hayden Christensen is expected to appear in the series in the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, with Skywalker having mentored Tano when she was a padawan.

Dave Filoni is writing and executive producing 'Ahsoka' with Jon Favreau also executive producing. 'Ahsoka' is one of several live-action 'Star Wars' series set up at Disney Plus.

As per Variety, along with the upcoming third season of 'The Mandalorian', the streamer is also currently working on the series about Obi-Wan Kenobi starring McGregor, a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, and 'The Acolyte' from creator Leslye Headland, among others. 'The Book of Boba Fett' is also currently airing on the streamer. (ANI)

