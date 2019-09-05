Edwin Hodge and Mary Lynn Rajskub
Edwin Hodge and Mary Lynn Rajskub

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge join Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft'

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge have been roped in to feature in Sci-Fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' alongside Chris Pratt.
The character details for Rajskub and Hodge have not revealed yet, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Helmed by Chris Mckay, the filming of the thriller is set to begin later this month in Atlanta. The film tells of a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.
David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing the film.
Rajskub was most recently appeared in Universal's hit comedy 'Night School with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish,' and has wrapped the indie comedy 'Mayfield Games with Mira Sorvino'.
Hodge is best known for his work in the 'Purge' horror movie franchise and starring on History's drama series 'Six'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:20 IST

'Dostana 2' finds 'suitable boy' in Lakshya

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): After months of speculations, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally revealed the name of the 'suitable boy' who would be joining Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan in 'Dostana 2'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:50 IST

Meghan Markle, Rihanna and others mourn death of photographer...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Celebrities are mourning the death of much loved and acclaimed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh who died on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:49 IST

'Destiny's Child' songwriter LaShawn Daniels passes away

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away at the age of 41.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:15 IST

Dwayne Johnson returns from honeymoon early to support Kevin...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson is going all out for his friend and actor Kevin Hart following his car accident over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:39 IST

Adele getting 'ready physically and emotionally' to release new...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele is channeling her heartache into music and will soon treat her fans with new songs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:37 IST

Jennifer Aniston opens up about turning 50, says she doesn't...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about ageing, saying she doesn't "feel any different".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:50 IST

Man arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Almost a year after rapper Mac Miller's death, a man has been charged and arrested in connection with the star's passing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:42 IST

Here's why Jennifer Aniston recommends staying away from social media

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', opened up about the harmful effects of using social media, revealing why one should stay away from the platform.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:19 IST

Justin Bieber enjoys beach date with wife Hailey

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber spent some quality time with his wife Hailey Baldwin on a romantic getaway.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:04 IST

Brad Pitt opens up about getting sober after divorce from Angelina Jolie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt recently opened up about his journey to sobriety, and what he had learned from a year-and-a-half in an all-male Alcoholics Anonymous group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:00 IST

Reese Witherspoon cried 'ugly tears' for three days after being...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Reese Witherspoon just got real honest about how tough getting rejected can be in the film industry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:45 IST

'Just Mercy' trailer: Michael Jordan, Brie Larson fight for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): The trailer of Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson's upcoming film 'Just Mercy' is finally out and it is everything!

Read More
iocl