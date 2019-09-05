Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge join Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge have been roped in to feature in Sci-Fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' alongside Chris Pratt.

The character details for Rajskub and Hodge have not revealed yet, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Helmed by Chris Mckay, the filming of the thriller is set to begin later this month in Atlanta. The film tells of a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing the film.

Rajskub was most recently appeared in Universal's hit comedy 'Night School with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish,' and has wrapped the indie comedy 'Mayfield Games with Mira Sorvino'.

Hodge is best known for his work in the 'Purge' horror movie franchise and starring on History's drama series 'Six'. (ANI)

