Maryland movie theatres cleared to reopen in time for 'Tenet'

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): The movie theatres in Maryland have been cleared to reopen on September 4 as Warner Bros. prepares to unfurl Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' over Labour Day weekend.



The USD 200 million espionage is the first Hollywood movie to hit the big screen since the novel coronavirus pandemic struck.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave the go-ahead for theatres to flip on the lights just days after California Governor Gavin Newsom said that movie theatres in counties meeting certain criteria could reopen, pending approval from local health authorities.

The only states fully closed are New York, North Carolina and New Mexico.

Still, 'Tenet 'will have to open without Los Angeles and New York City, the country's two largest moviegoing markets. As of Tuesday (local time), San Diego was the only major California city where cinemas are planning on being in operation this weekend.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the capacity is curtailed in most reopened theatres anywhere from 25 per cent to 50 per cent. In Maryland, it is 50 per cent or 100 consumers, whichever is less. California is limiting capacity to 25 per cent or no more than 100 people per auditorium. New Jersey is mandating 25 per cent or 150 people per screen.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Theatres, the country's largest circuit, said on Tuesday that 70 per cent of its locations will be open by the end of this week, including in theatres in the San Diego area.

The movie theatres in Maryland can reopen on Friday, September 4, at 5 p.m. The capacity limit will be 50 per cent of occupancy, not to exceed 100 per auditorium. (ANI)

