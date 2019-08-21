'Matrix 4' gets green signal from Warner Bros

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): The latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in virtual reality by machines, 'Matrix 4', just got a green signal from Warner Bros.

According to Fox News, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity while Lana Wachowski, who co-created the original trilogy, is also attached to the project.

Lana will co-write, helm and produce the film. She will be joined by writers Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, as well as producer Grant Hill, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich announced the news on Tuesday.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering 'The Matrix' with Lana," Emmerich told Variety in a statement. "Lana is a true visionary -- a singular and original creative filmmaker -- and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in 'The Matrix' universe."

"Many of the ideas [sister] Lilly [Wachowski] and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," she added.

The outlet reported that producers are aiming to start filming early next year. Details of the plot are currently under wraps.

The first installment of 'Matrix' hit theatres in the spring of 1999 and was a critical and commercial hit. It produced two hit sequels in 2003 - 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions.' In all, the three films made more than $1.6 billion at the global box-office. (ANI)

