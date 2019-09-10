Matt Damon
Matt Damon

Matt Damon discusses his character in 'Ford v Ferrari'

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:19 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10: Matt Damon talked about "passion" that pushes him and his character in the upcoming film 'Ford v Ferrari' ahead.
Damon will be seen essaying the role of an American car designer Carroll Shelby whereas his co-star Christian Bale will play a race car driver Ken Miles in this true-life inspired tale which details how the two teamed up to build a race car for Ford that was good enough to challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
Talking about his connection with the role, Damon said, "I really related to both guys, but particularly to Shelby [Damon's character] was in this idea of cooperating with other people, collaborating with other people to make something that really matters to you."
"That's what we've all been doing for our entire adult lives and Christian's entire childhood even... The thing isn't as important as the passion is relatable to me and to us," People quoted the actor as saying during the Toronto International Film Festival.
During the course of the film, the two leads in the film forge a friendship over a shared "passion" which Damon expressed by saying, "These guys both had this same passion."
"They were different people but they had this same passion to build this thing and they had to do it together, and when you're making something that's bigger than yourself, there's no pretending to the other person that it doesn't matter," Damon explained.
Bale echoed what Damon said and also suggested that he can make a "bloody good director" one day.
"Matt is equally able to multitask and see the big picture, and I think he's going to make a bloody good director one day, and I'm not ever going to make a bloody good director," Bale said.
'Ford v Ferrari' received an international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is slated to open in theatres on November 15 this year.
The film is helmed by James Mangold. (ANI)

