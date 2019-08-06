Matt Damon get daughters' names inked on arm

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Hollywood actor Matt Damon just got himself inked with tattoos dedicated to his four daughters.

Damon went to famous Hollywood tattoo artist named Daniel Stone for getting his arm inked with a delicate script. Arranged from oldest to youngest, the tattoo is a heart-warming tribute to 20-year-old Alexia, 13-year-old Isabella, 10-year-old Gia and 8-year-old Stella.

The fine line tattoos, which were drawn up by Stone, are placed close to Damon's "Lucy" tattoo, which honours his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Stone, who has tattooed the likes of Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, Miley Cyrus and more, called the opportunity to work with Damon an "honour.' "Matt is a legend and a very cool human being. I'm so happy that I was able to give him this tattoo! He is one of my favourite actors," said the artist, reported E!Online.

On the work front, Damon is all set for the upcoming film 'Stillwater' with Tom McCarthy in the director's chair. According to Variety, Damon joined the project in May and the film is expected to go on floors in August. (ANI)

