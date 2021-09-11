Matt Damon reveals he has a private Instagram account

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): Hollywood actor Matt Damon recently revealed that he does have "a very private Instagram account" he mainly uses to keep up with close friends.

According to People magazine, the 'Stillwater' actor, who does not have any public social media accounts, revealed he has a private Instagram account in GQ's October cover story.

"I have 76 followers and I've done 40 posts since 2013," he told the outlet.

He further shared that his most recent photo was of his 15-year-old daughter Isabella holding up her middle fingers.

"That's what she's been doing every time we take a picture of her nowadays," he added.



Aside from his private Instagram page, Damon explained that having a big social media presence is simply not for him.

"I just never saw the point. And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on. I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I'm connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to," he explained.

Continuing about Twitter, he expressed, "And then Twitter, I just reflexively didn't believe that my first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go all over the world."

Further in the GQ interview, Damon opened up about his enduring friendship with Ben Affleck and a touching moment they shared on the first day of filming their 1997 movie, 'Good Will Hunting'.

Damon revealed that both he and Affleck cried that day, while Robin Williams and Stellan Skarsgard shot a scene together. (ANI)

