Matt Reeves misses 'The Batman' premiere as he contracts COVID-19

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Matt Reeves has tested positive for COVID-19 and he could not attend the US premiere of his film 'The Batman' due to his diagnosis.

Reeves informed about his COVID-19 contraction via live video call at the event, Variety reported.

"We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite being double-vaccinated and boostered, I got COVID. The good news is that I'm healthy, I'm good. But I'm not with you," Reeves said.





It's extremely heartbreaking for Reeves to miss the screening of the new DC adaptation.

It's a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me. It was a five-year journey for me and I'm really excited that we're sharing it with you tonight," he added.

'The Batman', which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, will begin its theatrical run with preview screenings on Thursday evening. (ANI)

