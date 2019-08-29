Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is now a professor!

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): American actor Matthew McConaughey is adding a new title to his growing resume - professor and his classes are now in session!
The Oscar-winning actor is settling into his new role as a faculty member at the university he formerly attended.
The 49-year-old star is now a professor at The University of Texas at Austin where he is set to teach the Script to Screen class for the Moody College of Communication, reported People.
The university announced the happy news on Twitter on Wednesday with a photo of the actor alongside several students in a classroom.
The 'Interstellar' actor has been a visiting professor at the university since 2015. Most recently, the star has been co-teaching the "script to screen" class alongside director Scott Rice.
"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them," McConaughey told the university.
He added, "Making movies, turning words on paper into the film, is both a science and art -- no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus."
The actor completed his graduation from UT Austin with a film degree in 1993. Since then, he has also become the Minister of Culture for the university in a role meant to create memorable fan experiences for UT's new basketball arena, which will open in 2021.
He earned an Oscar in 2014 for his role in 'Dallas Buyers Club'.
Apart from turning a professor, the actor is also working on upcoming films. The 'Serenity' actor will be next seen in 'The Gentlemen' and 'Sing 2'. He is currently shooting for 'Sing 2'. (ANI)

