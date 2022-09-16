Matthew McConaughey's soccer film 'Dallas Sting; scrapped, read to know the reason

Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): Matthew McConaughey's film 'Dallas Sting' won't see the light of the day.

The Rocky-esque fact-based women's soccer film has been abruptly scrapped six weeks from the start of production by Skydance, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The feature project, set in 1984, was to tell the true story of a Dallas girls' soccer team that travelled to China and, against the odds, defeated some of the best women's teams in the world.

McConaughey had come on board to play coach Bill Kinder, who led the team to victories over Australia, Japan, China and finally Italy in the championship game.





Reportedly, Skydance and the producers received disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based. That investigation led Skydance and the producers to pull the plug.



A source close to the decision noted Skydance and the producers were disappointed by the development, as they felt the story of the 1984 team and its young players deserved to be told.

More details regarding the film's scrapping are awaited. (ANI)

