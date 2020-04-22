Matthew Perry bakes cookies during home quarantine

Washington DC [USA], April 21 (ANI): American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry is letting loose while at home during coronavirus quarantine.

The 50-year-old 'Friends' star gave fans a sneak peek of what he's been doing to keep himself busy amid the coronavirus pandemic and it turns out he's using his free time to work on his skills in the kitchen.

In an Instagram post, Perry showed off a plate of delicious cookies he baked along with some details about his quarantine outfit of choice. The '17 Again' star captioned a photo of his scrumptious treat sitting on a countertop in his kitchen. "I made these by the way. Also, I'm not wearing any pants." He also used the hashtag #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating.



The fans were quick to comment on the post, "Phoebe's grandma's best choco chip cookies recipe explored," a 'Friends' fanatic added.

Another 'Friends' fan referenced to Courtney Cox's character from the famous sitcom and wrote: "Chandler did learn some serious cooking from Monica."

The picture's background included floor-to-ceiling windows with an impeccable view of the beach.

The enthusiastic fans couldn't help but comment on the view, "Forget the cookies, I want your ocean view!" one fan wrote.

While another pleaded, "CAN I COME TO UR HOUSE."

Perry recently joined Instagram, resulting in heaps of praise from his famous co-stars who were already on the platform.

Along with Kudrow, Perry followed his 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer within the first few minutes of joining the photo-sharing platform.

Other celebrities he follows include Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, Justin Roiland, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Downey Jr. (ANI)

