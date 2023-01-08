Max Thieriot's 'Fire Country' renewed for Season 2

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Max Thieriot's drama television series 'Fire Country' has been renewed for another season after Season 1 at CBS.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the ninth edition of the programme, aired on January 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, is the ninth to air since the program's October 7 CBS debut. Less than two weeks after its premiere, a complete season was ordered.

According to CBS, in Live+35 day multiplatform viewing, the show averages over 10 million viewers per episode. The programme will still air on Fridays, and on January 29 immediately following the AFC Championship game, it will also air a special edition before returning to its usual schedule. Additionally, Paramount+ offers streaming access to it.



Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer are among the cast members of the show.

As per a report by Variety, Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan described as "a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son - until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire."

The series was created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Thieriot. Together with showrunner Tia Napolitano, all three act as executive producers. Executive producers are Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer Television. (ANI)

