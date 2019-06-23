Maybe Robin Williams was going to do the role: Kevin Costner on 'Field of Dreams'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Kevin Costner took a stroll down the memory lane and reminisced his time prior to being cast in the 1989 fantasy sports-drama film 'Field of Dreams' and remembered late actor Robin Williams.

Costner, who played a farmer and built a baseball field in his backyard, revealed that he believed the role would be essayed by the late actor for he was busy doing other films.

"There was an idea that maybe Robin Williams was going to do it, who I thought was sensational," Costner said.

He continued, "And when I finally asked Phil (director), I said, 'Well, why did you wait for me? Because I think Robin's really great.' And he was like, 'I do too. But I think that Robin could hear voices in the corn, and I needed a guy that you don't believe is going to hear a voice in a corn."

Shifting all the credit he received for his phenomenal performance to the director, Costner added, "And I thought that was a really insightful thing. I get a lot of credit for Field of Dreams and all the credit goes to Phil. I just played it."

For once, the actor thought that he wouldn't get film in his 'cards'. "I just thought [Field of Dreams] was beautiful, but it wasn't going to be in the cards," Costner said.

The 54-year old, however, admits, "It is a personal favourite."

Costner is currently eyeing the release of his upcoming suspense thriller 'Let Him Go' which also stars Diane Lane.

Based on a novel of the same name by Larry Watson, the story follows retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret to be essayed by Diane lane as they leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.

The legendary actor Williams passed away in August 2014 at the age of 63. (ANI)

