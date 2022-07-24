MCU Phase 6 to end with two new 'Avengers' films including 'Secret Wars'

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Marvel recently revealed during its Comic-Con extravaganza that not one but two Avengers movies are coming in 2025 to end Phase 6 of the MCU.

According to Deadline, Saturday's announcement by Marvel boss Kevin Feige of the two new flicks comes three years after the record-breaking The Avengers: Endgame blew the doors and walls off box office around the world.

With the apparent exit of Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man from the MCU, the Russo Brothers' helmed, picture hauled in over USD 2.79 billion globally.



'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' are set to release a mere six months apart in 2025 -- on May 2 and November 7, respectively. 'Avengers: Endgame' opened almost exactly a year after 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity Wars'.

The announcement makes clear that the multiversal shenanigans of 'Loki', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' are leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a cataclysmic crossover event to end all crossover events, quite literally, it could reshape the fundamental fabric of the MCU from the ground up.

As per Deadline, no director, nor even which Avengers these two new flicks will have in them has been made public yet. In fact, besides the two Avengers films and a long-expected 'Fantastic Four' reboot coming to kick off Phrase 6 of the MCU on November 8, 2024, details were scant. (ANI)

