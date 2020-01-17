Meek Mill stars in Will Smith produced 'Charm City Kings'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): American rapper Meek Mill seems to be taking his talents to Hollywood now. He was spotted in the latest trailer of the blockbuster 'Charm City Kings' -- based on the streets of Baltimore, a popular city in Maryland.

The movie is produced by Jada Pinkett and Will Smith and co-written by Barry Jenkins, who also directed 'Moonlight.'

The rapper even posted a sneak peek of the trailer on his Instagram account and captioned it: "@charmcitykings Legendary bike life shit!! Out select cities April 10, everywhere April 17 @chinobraxton."



The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, centres on the bike culture of Maryland. The connection to Meek Mill's story makes him the perfect choice to be a co-star, as Meek is one who has been entrenched in the bike life, as per Billboard.

The rapper played a character called 'Blax', the leader of The Midnight Clique.

The movie based on 2013 documentary, 12 o'clock Boys, and first premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27.

'Charm City Kings' opens on April 10th in Los Angeles and New York City and reaches the rest of the country on April 17th. (ANI)

