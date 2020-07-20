Megan Fox cuddles up to Machine Gun Kelly in new photo

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): American actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly's romance appears to be heating up.

According to Page Six, the pair cuddled up in a group photo shared on Friday on Randall Emmett's Instagram page as the film director celebrated production resuming on his thriller, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass,' in Puerto Rico.

"After four months apart! Grateful to be back in #puertorico filming with this amazing cast! Adapting to this new world! All quarantined together!" the 49-year-old director Emmett captioned the shot, which also featured his fiancee, Lala Kent as well as stars Lukas Haas and Emile Hirsch.



Hirsch, who will appear alongside Fox and Kelly, in the forthcoming film also posted the snap on social media.

"Four months later, the gang is quarantined together to resume shooting of Midnight In The Switchgrass in the amazing Puerto Rico. @randallemmettfilms @lukashaas @lalakent @meganfox @machinegunkelly @madisonbigos," he shared.

In May, actor Brian Austin Green confirmed he and Fox had split amid rumours regarding the state of their marriage. Fox had also been photographed with Kelly that month.

Fox, who also stars in Kelly's 'Bloody Valentine' music video was spotted getting cosy with the rapper in June. (ANI)

