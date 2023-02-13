Megan Fox deletes her Instagram hours after hinting at break up with Machine Gun Kelly

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Megan Fox deleted her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, hours after she shared a post on the social platform that hinted at a possible breakup with Machine Gun Kelly.

In the post, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit, reported People.

She captioned it with lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."



In the comments section of Fox's last post, before she deleted the account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie."

In response, Fox joked that it could've been her, commenting, "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a single fire emoji.

The Till Death star had also wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Though production was quickly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were spotted spending quality time together shortly after, reported People.

Fox joined MGK last weekend for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album.

The two walked the red carpet in matching metallic ensembles, with the rapper wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit and grey mesh top, while Fox was photographed in a white Zuhair Murad gown featuring a mesh corset. They were last photographed together following Kelly's performance at a Super Bowl party Friday night. (ANI)

