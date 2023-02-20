Megan Fox finally addresses MGK cheating allegations as she returns to Instagram

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Megan Fox has finally broken her silence over her breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. She has clarified on social media that there were no outside parties involved in her and Machine Gun Kelly's apparent breakup.

On Sunday, the actress returned to Instagram to clarify a number of rumours that her Machine Gun Kelly had been unfaithful.

She wrote, "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, Al bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)



Fox briefly deactivated her account last weekend, and now has archived all of her other posts.

Last week, Megan Fox deactivated her Instagram account, hours after she shared a post on the social platform that hinted at a possible breakup with Machine Gun Kelly.

In the post, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

In the comments section of Fox's last post on Instagram, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie."

In response, Fox joked that it could've been her, commenting, "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a single fire emoji.

The Till Death star had also wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. The duo met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Though production was quickly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were spotted spending quality time together shortly after, reported People. (ANI)