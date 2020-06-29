Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly spotted holding hands during date night in Malibu

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): American actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly's romance is going strong.

According to People Magazine, on Thursday, the pair - who were first seen together last month before news broke of Fox and Brian Austin Green's split, were spotted holding hands on their way to a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Fox and Kelly dressed casual but chic for their night out. The 34-year-old actor Megan wore a pair of shiny black leather leggings, a black crop top and matching blazer accessorized with strappy black heels. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Colson Baker, was seen dressed in dark pants and red corduroy jacket, which he left open to reveal a black undershirt. Black and red lace-up boots complimented his look.

A source told the outlet, last week, that the 'Transformers' star and the musician have been spending more and more time together.

The source told People Magazine of Fox's three kids with Green: sons 7-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 3-year-old Journey River.

It added, "They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian."

"The relationship seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids. Megan seems very happy though," the source added. (ANI)

