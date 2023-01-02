Megan Fox says she's "seeking a girlfriend," fiance Machine Gun Kelly responds

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): American actor Megan Fox, one year after getting engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, has revealed that she's "currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram with the eyebrow-raising caption, "Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs."

Megan was instantly swarmed with interested parties, including RuPaul's Drag Race star Ariel Versace, who commented, "Meeeeeee," while former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe simply wrote "sent."



MGK, who proposed to Megan in January 2022 after nearly two years of dating, weighed in on his fiancee's modern want-ad in the comments, writing," I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request," reported E! News.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmzh_1VSTMj/

The 'Jennifer's Body' star has long been open about her sexual identity. In a 2008 GQ interview, she mentioned that she had crushes on former porn star Jenna Jameson and actress Olivia Wilde.

"I'm not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl," Megan told the publication, as per E! News.

In June 202, Megan who shares three kids: Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, celebrated Pride Month by rockin' a rainbow manicure in a series of Instagram photos, captioned, "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades." (ANI)

