Meghan King announces she finalised her divorce from Jim Edmonds

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): American actor Meghan King and former professional baseball center fielder Jim Edmonds are officially divorced, following two years of separation.

According to Page Six, the 36-year-old star confirmed the news to Us Weekly, telling the publication she wasn't particularly emotional over the inevitable outcome.

"I feel the same as I did before it was finalised. I think it's, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I've been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that's almost, I guess, a year and a half now," she admitted.



"So it just - it feels good. It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I'm a loyal, monogamous individual. I've been having a lot of fun dating, but I'm really hoping to settle down and find that partner," she continued.

As reported by Page Six, in October 2019, King split from husband Jim Edmonds after five years of marriage. They share three children: daughter 4-year-old Aspen, and 2-year-old twin sons, Hayes and Hart.

Last May, King and businessman Christian Schauf, made their romance Instagram official. Following their breakup last fall, Schauf told Page Six he and King remain on "good terms."

The former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star has most recently been linked "friend-turned-boyfriend" Will Roos.

"For now, we're just friends. And by 'friends' I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug. Ok, so I don't mean 'friends' at all. Life is funny... @willroos," King posted to her Instagram story in January. (ANI)

