Meghan King Edmonds' nanny denies allegations of affair with Jim Edmonds

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): The nanny of actor Meghan King Edmonds' children has denied allegations of having an affair with Jim Edmonds, the husband of the former 'Real Housewives of Orange Country' star.

Earlier, Us Weekly reported that Jim, the retired MLB star, had filed for divorce after Meghan accused him of an affair with their nanny, who fans identified recently on Instagram as Carly Wilson, 22.

Meghan, who has previously praised Carly on her blog confirmed the affair while posting a selfie on her Instagram account. She captioned the post - "A vulnerable selfie."



Meanwhile, Carly refuted the allegations as "completely false."

Responding to a user's question on whether the "rumours" were true and whether she was in a relationship with Jim now, Carly, who has also blogged about her nanny job, on her Instagram page said: "The allegations are completely false."

A day before the reported divorce filing Meghan (35) and Jim (49) marked their fifth wedding anniversary, she said in an interview that the duo was working on repairing their marriage following his admission months ago about exchanging explicit texts with a different woman.

Meghan and Jim have not commented on their relationship status. (ANI)