Meghan Markle gave 'DJ Idris Elba' setlist for her wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception party couldn't help but groove to the numbers played at the ceremony- all thanks to Idris Elba.

The actor-singer, who deejayed at the royal wedding, opened up about performing at the high profile gig to BBC Radio 1Xtra, as reported by People and revealed that the bride had a lot to say when it came to the setlist.

"Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it," the star revealed.

When asked to disclose what songs made to the final playlist, the 46-year-old actor shared, "There was some West Coast on it."

However, Elba was a little reluctant to share any further details after being questioned if by "West Coast" he meant rappers Tupac or Dr. Dre.

"I'm not gonna put their business out like that, that's not fair. Ask Meghan and Harry," Elba said.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in front of about 600 guests at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The royal couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in May by releasing a set of behind-the-scenes pictures on their Instagram account.

The set of pictures feature a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Meghan and Harry from inside Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, and also shows the blushing bride holding the hand of her mother Doria Ragland and signing the wedding register alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married them.

Another stunning still showcases Meghan taking a bouquet from one of her bridal party and receiving some last-minute checks to the veil over her Givenchy dress.

The couple welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, this year.

As Meghan and Harry continue to celebrate their love, Elba is also celebrating a union of his own. In April, the actor married model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco after getting engaged in February 2018. The two exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, according to British Vogue, as cited by People.

"It was one of the most beautiful three days of our lives. We spent a while trying to prep this wedding and wanted to have our entire family connection," Elba said on BBC Radio 1Xtra, as cited People.

"We both have a big family and network of friends. We brought everyone together, flew to Morocco and had an amazing time," he added.

On the work front, Elba has a number of films in his kitty including 'Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw', 'Cats', 'Three Thousand Years of Longing', 'The Suicide Squad', 'Deeper', 'Mouse Guard'. (ANI)

