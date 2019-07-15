Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Beyonce and Jay-Z as they attend the premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Beyonce and Jay-Z as they attend the premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in London

Meghan Markle meets Beyonce at 'The Long King' premiere

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Queen Bey meets the Duchess of Sussex! Looking like a million dollars, the pop royal, Beyonce attended the London premiere of 'The Long King' and immediately bonded with another royal Meghan Markle.
Beyonce sported a custom off-the-shoulder gold pleated gown with a thigh-high slit by Cong Tri, paired with fancy coloured diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings and diamond rings, as she walked the film's red carpet at Leicester Square Gardens with her husband Jay-Z, reported People.
The singer voices Nala in the upcoming remake of the beloved 1994 Disney film.
While, Meghan has walked plenty of red carpets as an actor earlier, this marked her first film premiere as a royal. The Duchess of Sussex wore a semi-sheer Jason Wu black dress, paired with Aquazzura slingback heels and a black Gucci clutch. She was accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, who rocked a classic tuxedo for the event.
They were spotted talking to Beyonce and her husband. The ladies seemed happy around each other and hugged it out immediately. This marked the first time they have been captured together and is believed to be the first time that they have met, reported E! News.
Harry kissed Beyonce on both cheeks in greeting and Jay-Z told Meghan and Harry, "congrats" for welcoming their son Archie Harrison, who was born two months ago.
Beyonce said the child was "so beautiful," and she also told the Duchess, "We love you guys."
The premiere was held in "support of the conservation and communities work of His Royal Highness through The Royal Foundation", Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The royal couple also had the chance to chat with representatives from organisations working for conservation and the environment.
The film premiere marked the first red carpet event for Meghan since she married Harry in 2018 and her first major celebrity event since she gave birth to Archie.
Beyonce and Jay-Z previously paid tribute to the former 'Suits' actor in a video from the 2019 BRIT Awards, in which they appear in front of a regal portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces.
This isn't Beyonce and Jay-Z's first brush with a royal couple, they have earlier met Kate Middleton and Prince William during their 2014 visit to New York. The couples shook hands and spoke when Kate and William attended a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Centre.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are proud parents to 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.
Helmed by Jon Favreau, 'The Lion King', will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

