Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal how they made royal wedding feel 'intimate'

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 12:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave rare insights into their royal wedding by revealing how they added plenty of special touches to make the ceremony feel more "intimate."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, last year. While about 600 guests witnessed their nuptials and millions watched it on TV, the much-in-love couple still wanted to keep their big day special and personal.
The royal couple revealed how they did that in their exhibit 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex', reported E! News.
"A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day," Meghan said via the exhibit's audio.
"We knew how large the scale of the event would be. So, in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate," she added.
One of the ways by which the duo incorporated those special and personal touches was through their ensembles for the big day.
Meghan wore a stunning Givenchy gown, as well as a five-meter veil that featured floral designs representing each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. She rounded off her look with the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II.
However, fans missed the hint of "something blue" sewn inside her wedding dress. The former 'Suits' actor had hidden a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry inside her outfit, which made the ensemble all the more meaningful.
First dates are always special and Meghan added just an element from that day to her wedding.
Harry had asked his grandmother if he could wear the uniform of the Household Cavalry, specifically.
"I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it's one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms. It's one of my favourites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day," he said in the recording.
Even the bridesmaids and page boys had some special details included in their looks.
The bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, wore shoes by Aquazurra that were monogrammed with their initials and the wedding date.
Making it feel all the more special, all the page boys, including Prince George, also had their initials stitched in gold on the shoulder straps of their frock coats.
As excited as the royal couple was for their big day and wedding ensembles, they were perhaps even more thrilled with the enthusiasm of the young bridesmaids and page boys.
"We had 10 bridesmaids and page boys under the age of 7, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving. But they did it," Harry said in the recording, reported People.
Meghan agreed and said, it "was a miracle."
Fans can get a glimpse of the wedding ensembles on display at the exhibition. While it was previously held in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle, the exhibit has now moved to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, where it will remain till October. (ANI)

