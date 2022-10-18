Meghan Markle says she quit a show in 2006 because she was being "reduced to a bimbo"

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Meghan Markle quit her part in the show 'Deal or No Deal' in 2006, as according to her she was being "reduced to a bimbo."

According to Page Six, Meghan admitted that she was "really grateful;" for the job but there was "little substance" to her part.

"I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," Meghan said on the latest episode of her podcast, "Archetypes."



She added, "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word 'bimbo.'"

Meghan spoke to Paris Hilton in the episode and also shared details about her life prior to her acting career. She reflected on her time spent studying international relations in college and her experience riding in an Argentinean politician's motorcade and how she decided the position didn't fit with her principles.

"I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart," she said. "By the way, I was surrounded by smart women ... but that wasn't the focus," as reported by Page Six.

"It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," Markle recalled, adding that a woman kept telling her to "suck it in." (ANI)

