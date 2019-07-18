Meghan Markle struggling with intensity of spotlight: Source

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): While being an actress, Meghan Markle might not be new to constantly being under the public eye, but her new royal status has made it difficult to manage the limelight, even for her.

"Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight. Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level," a source told People.

If it was overwhelming already, the pressure has increased significantly now that she is a new mother.

Being aware of the unavoidable spotlight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already making conscious efforts to maintain their and their newborn son's privacy.

Learning from the fanfare that surrounded the christenings of Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children, Meghan and Prince Harry went for an intimate ceremony at the Queen's private chapel inside Windsor Castle.

They were also careful about releasing limited photos. The couple shared only two photos -- a black and white shot of the parents with their son, and a family portrait. (ANI)

