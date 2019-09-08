Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle surprises her make-up artist on his birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle recently gave a special surprise to her old friend cum makeup artist Daniel Martin on his birthday.
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated Martin's birthday before she went to cheer Serena Williams at the US Open, reported People.
On Saturday, Martin posted a snap of a few cupcakes to mark his birthday. "I am so overwhelmed by all of your well wishes! My sincerest gratitude!! Thanks to everyone for reaching out to me today," wrote the Dior Beauty brand ambassador and creative consultant for Honest Beauty.
"Meg, love you friend for surprising me on my special day," he continued, giving Markle a sweet shout-out.
It was Martin, who perfected the royal's stunning look on her and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018.
Not only this, Martin also helped plan Meghan's New York City baby shower in February with her friends, Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer, and Jessica Mulroney. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:55 IST

Kartik, Ananya wrap up 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Lucknow schedule

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday who have been busy shooting for their upcoming flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow, recently wrapped up the schedule and returned back to the bay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason look effortlessly stylish at New York...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With New York Fashion Week in full swing, celebrities are flocking to the glamorous shows and hottest parties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:37 IST

Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland slam Donald Trump for not working...

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 8 (ANI): While promoting their film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' at the Venice Film Festival, singer Mick Jagger and Canadian actor Donald Sutherland blasted out as American President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Celebrities wish 'legendary' Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, scores of celebrities extended warm wishes to the singer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Meghan Markle cheers for friend Serena Williams in US Open final

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was present at the US Open Finals on Saturday to cheer and show support for her dear friend and ace tennis star Serena Williams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:08 IST

B-town mourns demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Passing away of veteran criminal lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani led to an outpouring of emotions from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to pay their respect and mourn the demise of the lawyer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:42 IST

Here's when Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' will release

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): After giving a stellar performance in 'Mulk', Taapsee Pannu yet again reunites with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for 'Thappad' set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:30 IST

Kanye West taking his Sunday Service to Chicago

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West is all set to take his Sunday Service to his home town, Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz make their first red carpet appearance as couple

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz who tied the knot last month made their debut red carpet appearance on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' Season 4

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): 'The X-Files' star Gillian Anderson has been roped in to essay the role of young Margaret Thatcher in the drama series 'The Crown' for season four.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Dev Patel accidentally elbowed Tilda Swinton during 'David...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor Dev Patel accidentally elbowed his co-star Tilda Swinton while shooting their new movie 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro engaged to Joakim Noah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend and basketball player Joakim Noah.

Read More
iocl