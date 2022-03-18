Meghan Markle to launch her first Spotify podcast this summer

Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will launch her first Spotify podcast this summer.

The highly anticipated new show comes from Archewell Audio (an offshoot of Megan and Prince Harry's foundation) and their exclusive partnership with the audio-streaming platform.



An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was made following conversations with Spotify executives regarding the streaming service provider's misinformation policies and practices.

The new development confirms that the royals will continue their partnership with the streaming giant.

The podcast is long overdue. Spotify signed a deal with the royal's production, Archewell Audio, in December 2020. (ANI)

