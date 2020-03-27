Meghan Markle to narrate Disney Plus nature documentary 'Elephant'

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex and former American actor Meghan Markle will narrate the Disneynature documentary 'Elephant,' which is set to on debut April 3 on Disney Plus, the studio announced on Thursday.

This will mark the first project for Markle after she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, officially step away from their roles within the British Royal Family on March 31.

In support of 'Elephants,' Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are donating to Elephants Without Borders, an organization working to protect the elephants living in Botswana, according to Variety.

The news that Markle had partnered with Disney on a specified project broke earlier this year after she and husband Prince Harry revealed that they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

It is notable that Disneynature's announcement credited Markle as "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," rather than including her previous royal title of "HRH."



'Elephant' will premiere on Disney Plus the same day as the previously announced Disneynature documentary 'Dolphin Reef,' which will be narrated by Natalie Portman.

Also, 'Penguins' that opened in theatres in 2019, will be making its debut on the streaming service that day.

The flick is being helmed by Mark Linfield, who has directed previous Disneyature projects including 2012's 'Monkey Kingdom.' He is co-directing the movie with Vanessa Berlowitz and Alastair Fothergill.

'Elephant' follows the story of an African elephant named Shani and her male child Jomo as they migrate with their herd and its matriarch, Gaia, across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana.

"The elephants face brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor's footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise," stated a press release from Disney Plus. (ANI)