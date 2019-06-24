Meghan Markle's engagement ring has a major upgrade!

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Seems like Meghan Markle has some new bling to show off! Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since the arrival of her and Prince Harry's son Archie at Trooping the Colour celebration in honour of the Queen's birthday.

Naturally, all eyes were on Meghan at the Queen's annual birthday celebration and everyone noticed a stunning new ring on the former 'Suits' actor's hand.

After seeing a few photos from the Duchess of Sussex's public appearances, eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Meghan had updated her engagement ring, reported E! News.

The Duke of Sussex proposed his lady love with a three-stone sparkler back in 2017. Harry put a lot of thought into designing the ring, too. The royal picked a diamond from Botswana for the centre stone. Harry took Meghan there for a special birthday trip shortly after they started dating. The Duke of Sussex also framed that diamond with two outside stones from the personal collection of his late mother, Princess Diana. As for the band, Harry went with classic yellow gold.

But now, the special accessory looks a bit different. For instance, it seems like Meghan switched her band. She is now wearing a thin micro-pave band as opposed to the original yellow gold one.

"Meghan replaced a plain yellow gold shank with a thinner yellow gold shank with micro-pave diamonds," Mace Blickman from jewel company Jerry Blickman, Inc. told E! News.

"It's a more modern and more popular look right now. It makes the ring more delicate without being showy. It's sophisticated and chic," added Blickman.

Additionally, Jack Solow from Solow & Co., Inc. noted, "Meghan's redesign reflects her refined good taste. It offers more sparkle throughout."

It is unclear when did Meghan made the adjustment. According to Town and Country, as cited by E! News, the royal donned the new stunning ring at both the Trooping of the Colour and son Archie Harrison's introduction to the world. However because Meghan didn't always wear her engagement ring during her pregnancy, it can be difficult to confirm the exact timeline.

Meghan now wears three rings on her finger, in addition to her engagement ring and wedding band, the Duchess of Sussex also dons an eternity ring, which was a gift from her husband.

The royal couple welcomed a baby boy on May 6 ahead of their first anniversary. The baby's name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor- was revealed on the official Instagram account of the royals.

Megan has mostly stayed out of the public eye and has been spending some quality time with her baby. (ANI)

