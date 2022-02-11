Meghann Fahy, Theo James join 'The White Lotus' season 2 cast

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Hollywood actors Meghann Fahy, Theo James, have been added to the season 2 cast of Mike White's HBO satire 'The White Lotus'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has also recruited Will Sharpe as series regulars and relative newcomer Leo Woodall as a recurring guest star for its sophomore season. The quartet will all be series regulars and join such previously announced stars as F. Murray Abraham and Aubrey Plaza.

Season two will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property, with sources noting it will be set in Italy.



Fahy will play Daphne Babcock, a woman vacationing with her husband, Cameron, and the Spillers. James will portray Cameron Babcock, Daphne's husband.

Sharpe is set as Ethan Spiller, a man vacationing with his wife, Harper (Plaza), and the Babcocks. Woodall is set as Jack, a magnetic guest staying at the White Lotus.

The four would be joining fellow series regulars Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Haley Lu Richardson.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, White will again serves as writer, director and executive producer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive produce. (ANI)

