Melissa Joan Hart says 'Clarissa Explains It All' reboot was 'squashed' by Nickelodeon

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): American actor Melissa Joan Hart has recently revealed that a prospective reboot of Nickelodeon's '90s hit 'Clarissa Explains It All' will longer be moving forward after the network "squashed" the project.

According to EW, while appearing at a '90s Con panel on Saturday, Hart spoke candidly about the reboot's fate after she was asked about potentially reviving the series.

"We tried that, actually. Nickelodeon got a new president and they kind of squashed the whole thing. So it was actually in the works, and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]," Hart said, as per People magazine.



The original series, which ran from 1991 to 1994, told the story of teenager Clarissa Darling (Hart) as she navigated the various aspects of teenage life, from school to boys to her obnoxious younger brother.

News of the reboot first emerged in 2018, when the project had entered the early development stage at Nickelodeon. However, the reboot made little progress in the years that followed and by 2021, Hart told that she didn't "see it happening anytime soon."

"[The Clarissa reboot] has been talked about for a long while, and the ball is kind of in Nickelodeon's court. We worked out some contracts, but it never came to fruition. So, I'm really not sure where that is right now," she added, as per EW. (ANI)

