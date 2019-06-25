Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande
Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande to star in Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom'

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Trust writer-director Ryan Murphy to pull off the biggest casting coup ever! Murphy has a knack of bringing a star-studded cast, so the ensemble he put together for his upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical 'The Prom' doesn't come as a surprise.
HBO's popular show 'Big Little Lies' isn't the only thing bringing actors Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman together. The Oscar-winning actors are among the seven big names to join the upcoming project, reported E! News.
Apart from Streep and Kidman, singer Ariana Grande, actor-comedian James Corden, actor Awkwafina, actors Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells are all on board for the Netflix movie.
Murphy is all set to direct and serve as the executive producer under his new Netflix deal.
Streep, who currently appears in 'Big Little Lies' season two opposite Kidman, will play Dee Dee Allen, a Tony winner who teams up with Corden's character Barry Glickman on a big musical that flops.
To get their careers back on track, they later team up with Angie Dickinson (Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Rannells) to restore their careers by backing Emma, a high school girl who can't go to her prom because she's gay. The character of Emma is yet to be cast.
Grande will play the daughter of the PTA president, while Awkwafina will take on the role of Ms. Sheldon. On the other hand, Key is set to play Streep's love interest, the principal of Emma's high school.
Murphy announced his plans to adapt 'The Prom' to the silver screen in April.
Apart from this, Murphy also has a few projects in the works at Netflix. There's 'The Politician' starring Ben Platt and Jessica Lange, 'Ratched' starring Sarah Paulson, 'The Boys' in the Band starring Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons and a drama about old Hollywood. His other projects, like 'Pose', 'American Horror Story' and '9-1-1', will continue as planned. (ANI)

