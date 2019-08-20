Meryl Streep starrer 'Let Them All Talk' goes to HBO Max

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire to host 2019 CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is all set to host the 2019 CMA Awards but unlike the past 11 years, singer Brad Paisley won't join her on stage. Instead, Underwood is getting a little help from music icons and guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire