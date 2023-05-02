Met Gala 2023: Kylie Jenner looks red hot in a thigh-high slit gown

New York [US], May 2 (ANI): Wondering how to carry a thigh-high slit gown in the most stylish way? Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2023 look will definitely help you.

On Tuesday, Kylie arrived at New York's biggest fashion event Met Gala wearing a red Jean Paul Gaultier asymmetric dress with a thigh-high leg slit.



The lavish ensemble also featured a matching two-toned robe in baby blue and bright red colours.





The mother of two, who was also joined by sister Kendall Jenner, 27, and older half-sister Kim Kardashian, 42, added extra height to the look with a pair of sophisticated red pumps.

Kylie attended last year's Met Gala in a bridal avatar. The 24-year-old reality star's gown included a dramatic ruffled skirt and a draped bodice atop a mesh T-shirt with the Off-White logo. Jenner accessorized with a veil attached to a backwards baseball hat.

Meanwhile, Kendall showed off her model physique in a sparkling black sequin bodysuit with a silver collar, and platform boots.

Kim, on the other hand, hit the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in Schiaparelli gown embellished with pearls.





This year's theme of the Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (ANI)

