Mia Goth to star in Marvel's 'Blade'

Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Mia Goth, who rose to fame with last year's release 'X and Pearl' has bagged a Marvel project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mia has been cast in Marvel studio's 'Blade'.

Blade stars Mahershala Ali as the titular half-human, half-vampire who spends his time hunting vampires to avenge his late mother. 'Lovecraft Country' fame director Yann Demange will direct the project. Micheal Starrbury has penned the script.



As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, comic book writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan introduced the world to Blade in 1973's The Tomb of Dracula No. 10 and Wesley Snipes played Blade in a trilogy of films New Line released in the 2000s.

The new 'Blade' was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. It is expected to shoot in Atlanta.

Goth is about to commence shooting MaXXXine, which is A24 and filmmaker Ti West's third film in the X series, and then will move on to Blade in June. She recently stole scenes in Brandon Cronenberg's horror feature Infinity Pool. (ANI)





