Michael B. Jordan in talks with Warner Bros to play Superman

American actor Michael B. Jordan pitched an idea for a new take on 'Superman' to Warner Bros.

This year the 32-year-old star's production company, 'Outlier Society,' signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. in January, so it's not all too shocking that the star would make the move from Marvel to DC.

While Jordan did pitch his own take on the beloved caped superhero, the film--if it were to be greenlit--would reportedly not hit the theatres before 2023.

This is because Jordan is busy with the list of upcoming projects as well as Warner Bros.'

Despite reports of a reboot, there is no script or director attached to Jordan's pitch, Variety reports.


