Michael B. Jordan spots a former classmate who used to bully him on red carpet

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): It's a filmy situation for the actor. Michael B Jordan went to a fan screening of his latest film 'Creed III' recently, when he spotted a former classmate, who used to bully him as a kid, ready to interview him on the red carpet.

"Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" he said as The Morning Hustle host, Lore'l approached him for an interview stating they go "all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark," reported People, a US-based media company.

Jordan's comment referenced a 2021 episode of The Undressing Room podcast in which Lore'l and podcast hosts Eva Marcille and Dominique da Diva spoke about his then relationship with model Lori Harvey, calling him a "nice, corny guy."



During the same episode, she also added that they used to tease the actor because he shares the same name as NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"We went to Chad Science [Academy] together in Newark, and to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let's start there, and he was no Michael Jordan," she expressed. "And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark. That's the 'hood. We would make fun of him like, 'What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?' And now look at him!" reported People.

Jordan is set to reprise his role as Adonis Creed in the upcoming film and make his directorial debut. He attributed his decision to step into the directorial role to timing.

"I finally got to this place in my career where I really wanted to tell a story, you know, and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision," he said during a virtual question and answer session last October. "And having a character that I've played twice before, you know it's been seven, eight years living with this guy, so to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at."

Maturing also played a factor in his decision. He told reporters at the time, "At 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man, as a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share that, share a piece of myself with the world through these characters and through this story." (ANI)

