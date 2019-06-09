Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan talks about 'All About the Heart' approach while picking films

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:53 IST

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): Actor Michael B. Jordan on Saturday revealed how he chooses projects with a social message.
"Starting in front of the camera, from the actor's perspective, it's all about the heart. It's about wanting to create bodies of work and tell stories that will make people go home and think thoughts that will weigh heavily on their heart," Variety quoted Jordan as saying.
Jordan made the statement while participating in a discussion on 'Content With A Conscience: Social Impact Entertainment Across All Platforms.'
The other panellists who participated in the discussion included: Alana Mayo, president of production and development for Jordan's Outlier Society Productions; Bonnie Abaunza, founder of Abaunza Group; writer, producer, and director Scott Z. Burns; and Shivani Rawat, founder and CEO of ShivHans Pictures.
Echoing similar sentiments as Jordan, Mayo said, "I think there is a sense of personal responsibility to represent our experience because that is not something you have consistently seen in films and television," she said.
"It comes from a very organic and personal place but we try to be mindful, once we find the story that inspires us, of how that can impact people that are going to see it and how we can add positive things to the cultural conversation," she added.
Speaking of his experience of making the film 'Contagion' with Steven Soderbergh, Burns said, "For us, when we were making the movie, I wasn't really thinking about the measles. I was thinking about the audience and making what I thought would be a suspenseful, cool ride. I don't think anyone sits there going".
Abaunza, who has worked on socially conscious films like 'Blood Diamond', 'Hotel Rwanda' and recent best picture nominee 'Roma', underscored, "I took the film to the U.N. and I took it specifically to the International Labour Organization, which is the oldest agency of the United Nations and is the agency that focuses on all labor issues."
"They screened the film and they brought Yalitza Aparicio, the lead of the film, to speak on International Womens' Day on the rights of domestic workers. Now the ILO is using that film and the campaign to push Protocol 189 globally to get countries to sign on to protect the rights of domestic workers," she added. (ANI)

