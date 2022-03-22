Michael B. Jordan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II team up for 'I Helped Destroy People'

Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been roped in for the upcoming Amazon Studios film 'I Helped Destroy People'.

Apart from starring in the movie, Abdul-Mateen II will also produce it alongside actor Michael B. Jordan, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming drama is based on Janet Reitman's 2021 New York Times article of the same name.



In the film, Abdul-Mateen II will play Terry Albury, the F.B.I. agent who was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities post-9/11 as the only Black agent at his bureau. Albury grew so disillusioned by the war on terror that he publicly disclosed classified documents to blow the whistle on the operation, which ultimately landed him in prison.

Ben Watkins, who created the Amazon series 'Hand of God', is on board to write the script. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce for Outlier Society, under their company's deal with Amazon Studios, with Abdul-Mateen II for House Eleven10.

Talking about Abdul-Mateen II's upcoming projects, the Emmy winner will next be seen in Michael Bay's 'Ambulance', slated for release in April.

He will also soon reprise his role as Black Manta in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', and is attached to star in 'Scent of Burnt Flowers', an FX limited series based on Blitz Bazawule's novel, which House Eleven10 will produce.

Meanwhile, Jordan is currently working on 'Creed III', with the actor not only reprising his role as Adonis Creed but also directing the boxing drama. (ANI)

